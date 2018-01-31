Flu still hitting U.S. and Alabama hard

With the flu hitting every state in the continental U.S. all at once this season, major pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are assuring customers they have plenty of Tamiflu in stock.

But, they warn, the amount varies from store to store, so make sure to call ahead.

Dr. Hany Atallah, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, said, “We are limiting it to treatment of the very young, the very old and those who have some severe chronic medical conditions as well as pregnant patients. If we’re admitting them to the hospital and we diagnose them with flu they’re getting Tamiflu.”

Across the country, hospitals are filled with flu patients and doctors are writing prescriptions for the anti-viral medication.