Dangerous flu strain spreading

The flu virus has gotten off to a strong start in Alabama.

Now, there are new fears about the flu reaching epidemic levels in the rest of the nation.

Doctors say a dangerous strain of the flu is spreading.

The H3N2 strain is known to be especially dangerous.

Here’s Doctor Daniel Jernigan, Director of the Influenza Division at the Center for Disease Control (CDC): “This year, the cases that we’re seeing are due to H3N2, which is a virus that whenever it shows up, it causes lots of disease, lots of hospitalizations, lots of cases and lots of deaths.”