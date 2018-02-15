Details about the South Florida mass school shooting

South Florida is experiencing horrific shock and loss after a man opened fired at students at a high school in Parkland on Wednesday.

Seventeen people are now dead including adults and students and several more have gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nickolas Cruz, is in police custody.

Cruz is a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who had been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons.

Sheriff Scott Israel called the event catastrophic.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Cruz used an AR-15 rifle that he legally purchased. He was living with a friend’s family after his adoptive mother died less than four months ago (his adoptive father passed away years ago). The family made him keep the gun in a locked gun cabinet, but he had a key. He had a job at the dollar store.

The profile emerging is that Cruz was a disturbed, depressed teenager whose social media account was full of pictures of guns.