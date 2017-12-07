As flood of democratic senators call for Franken to resign, he says report about retiring is ‘not accurate’

Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota called reports claiming he will announce his retirement Thursday inaccurate and asked that outlets reporting the inaccuracies to correct their stories.

“Not accurate, @MPR @Stowydad. No final decision has been made and the Senator is still talking with his family. Please update your story,” Franken tweeted Wednesday evening.

Minnesota-based outlet MPRNews reported Wednesday night that an unnamed Democratic official who has had contact with both Franken and members of his staff that the senator plans to resign Thursday.

A number of media outlets, including The Hill and Market Watch, quickly reported MPRNews’ report, but later corrected their respective stories to include Franken’s comment.

News anchor Leeann Tweeden claims that Franken sexually harassed and assaulted her on a number of occasions during a USO entertainment tour in the Middle East in 2006. Franken, a former writer and actor for “Saturday Night Live,” also reportedly wrote a script for a USO show that had him kissing Tweeden. She claims he harassed her during rehearsals.

She also says that she found a photo after returning home from the tour that shows Franken with his hands over her breasts and smiling.

Seven other women have come forward claiming Franken sexually harassed them.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with 31 Democratic senators, called on Franken to resign Wednesday.

