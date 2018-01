The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency makes history by appointing the first woman to head the Alabama Highway Patrol.

Chief Susanna Capps is one of 19 female troopers in the state.

She has worked at ALEA for 21 years.

Starting her career in the state at the Phenix City Police Department, Capp decided to join ALEA after working a fatal crash with a state trooper.

Capps was named to the position on Tuesday.