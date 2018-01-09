Associated Press releases its final college football ranking of the season

Alabama is ranked no. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll for the eleventh time after ‘Bama beat the SEC Champs Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship Game on Monday night.

Alabama got 57 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel after its 26-23 overtime win.

UCF, which finished undefeated and sixth in the AP poll, got the other four.

Georgia finished second; Oklahoma was third; Clemson and Ohio State were fourth and fifth.