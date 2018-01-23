Quick-thinking Alabama woman beats back would-be rapist

A man in Mobile who attempted a sexual assault is stabbed in the head by the victim.

36-year-old James Powe is accused of breaking into a woman’s home with the intent to rape her.

The woman struggled with Powe and was pushed into her bedroom window, breaking it.

She then used the glass shards to stab Powe in the head.

Powe ran from the scene but police caught up with him later.

Powe is a registered sex offender in Conecuh County and is in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.