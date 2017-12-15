Female members of Congressional Black Caucus want Jones seated

Senator-elect Doug Jones has the support of female members of the Congressional Black Caucus and they are asking Republican leaders in Congress to let Jones join the Senate immediately or delay votes on major legislation until he gets there.

Twenty House members want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.

Jones defeated Judge Roy Moore in a special election Tuesday.

But the vote, including write-ins and late-arriving absentee ballots, must be certified.

Senator Luther Strange is scheduled to keep the seat until at least Jan. 3.