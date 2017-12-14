Federal nominee for a district court in Alabama withdraws
A nominee for a federal judgeship in Alabama withdraws from consideration.
Brett Talley was nominated by President Donald Trump for a district court position.
Talley came under fire for lack of experience for the job and the fact that his wife works in the White House counsel’s office.
Talley decided to remove his name from consideration, and the White House has confirmed the decision.
Talley used to work in the Alabama State Attorney’s Office with Luther Strange.