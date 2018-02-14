FBI searching for man in Birmingham who committed crime on West Coast

FBI agents in Birmingham are searching for a man involved in a series of crimes in another state.

Greg Carlson is charged with assault and intent to rape and assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles.

Carlson posted bond and went to a home in South Carolina and left with a stolen handgun and cash.

Carlson was then spotted in the city of Hoover and led police on a high-speed pursuit that was so erratic that police had to call it off in the interest of public safety.

Carlson was driving a white 2017 Hyundai Accent sedan with South Carolina plates.