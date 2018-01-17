Do you have the fastest baby in Alabama?

At the Alabama women’s basketball game in Tuscaloosa against Vanderbilt Sunday, 10 babies will race during halftime at Coleman Coliseum.

The winning baby will receive a one-month supply of diapers and baby bedding from Carousel Designs.

Eligible babies must be 12 months old or younger and able to crawl.

10 participants will be randomly selected from those who register at the game, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Each baby must have two supervisors to participate.