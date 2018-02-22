Fake physical exams land an Alabama chiropractor in jail

A chiropractor in Phenix City is jailed for fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Two of the employees working for 64-year-old Dr. Kenneth Edwards, Joann Bush, 58, and Andrea Daigle, 40, both from Smiths Station, Alabama, are also in jail and facing charges.

The Department of Justice claims that Edwards and his employees falsified records on mandatory physical exams for truck drivers wanting to obtain or renew their commercial driver’s licenses and face conspiracy, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges. Dr. Edwards and Joann Bush are also charged with making false statements and falsification of federal records.

Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment if convicted of the most serious charges and they also face substantial monetary penalties and restitution, according to a United States DOJ release.

The U.S. Department of Transportation first launched the investigation into the case.