Executions scheduled in three states tonight

Three states have executions set for today.

Alabama, Florida and Texas, will put three inmates to death and if the sentences are carried out, it would mark the first time in more than eight years that three people were executed on the same day in the United States.

The Death Penalty Information Center, in Washington D.C., reports that multiple executions are often scheduled on the same day, but for them to be carried out is unusual.

Executions are sometimes stopped by courts and dates can often be withdrawn or rescheduled.

States have carried out three or more executions in a single day 13 times since capital punishment was reinstated in 1977.

The most recent occasion was in January 2010.

The Alabamian to be executed is Doyle Lee Hamm, convicted of killing Patrick Cunningham, a motel clerk, in 1987.