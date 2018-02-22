Execution set for tonight—will there be an eleventh hour reprieve?

A scheduled execution at the Holman Correctional Facility is set for tonight.

Whether the lethal injection of Lee Doyle Hamm actually happens remains to be seen.

Attorneys for Hamm are fighting to block the procedure.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court is looking into the case again, after a federal judge recently cleared the way for Hamm’s execution.

Two anti-death penalty groups have also asked Governor Kay Ivey to consider clemency.

Hamm killed a motel clerk in Cullman 30 years ago.