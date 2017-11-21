Eufaula police officer arrested for possession of marijuana…University of South Alabama loses their head football coach…and more

Authorities continue the search today for an armed and dangerous escaped inmate from the Coosa County Jail. 27-year-old Shane Vernon has so far committed two home invasions following his escape. Vernon is believed to be in a silver Chrysler Pacifica with firefighter tags after he robbed a couple in their Titus home. The Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson says they are certain Vernon has at least one firearm. U.S. Marshals and K-9 units have joined in the search, as well as ALEA’s Aviation Helicopter Unit.

A Eufaula police officer is on the wrong side of the jail cell now after an internal investigation. Dora Bishop was arrested on Monday for second-degree possession of marijuana. Bishop has been with the Eufaula police for 13 months. He has now been placed on administrative leave pending a hearing.

A man shot on Monday in Bessemer dies from injuries. 52-year-old Ricky McKeithen was found by police in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

The University of South Alabama is losing their head football coach. Joey Jones announced that his final game with the Jaguars will be on Dec. 2, when his players take on New Mexico State. Jones came on board with the football program in 2007 and led South Alabama to third place in the Sun Belt Conference. He was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2013. Jones says it’s been an honor and a privilege to start and lead the football program.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admits that options in the special Senate election here in Alabama are nonexistent. The Daily Caller reports that the write-in campaign McConnell spoke about to replace Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is no longer viable. McConnell says the only option at this point is to proceed with the scheduled election and either deal with Moore should he win the Senate seat, or welcome Doug Jones as the winner.

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing AT&T in order to block a business acquisition. The company is trying to purchase Time Warner for $85 billion. The DOJ says the merger could violate antitrust laws and raise prices for rivals and pay-TV subscribers. The DOJ entered the lawsuit against the acquisition in federal court on Monday.

The uncovering of sexual harassment in all corners of the entertainment industry and government continues. This time, CBS news and PBS host Charlie Rose is suspended from work following revelations from eight women that he groped them, made lewd phone calls and walked around naked in their presence.

First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron take part in a White House tradition of receiving the official White House Christmas tree. Mrs. Trump accepted the 19-foot Balsam fir from Wisconsin in a horse-drawn wagon that pulled the tree up the White House driveway.