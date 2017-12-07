Escaped inmate decides to turn himself in under the condition he is allowed a new hearing

The escaped Alabama inmate still on the run decides to call a local television station.

Antwone Wilson escaped the St. Clair Correctional Facility last week.

The other inmate who got out with Wilson has since been recaptured.

Wilson used a restricted number to call WBRC News in Birmingham on Wednesday.

He told WBRC News that he is innocent and would surrender if the courts grant him a new hearing for his case.

Wilson is serving time for robbery.