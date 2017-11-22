Escaped inmate from Coosa County finally found…Trump stops short of full-out endorsement of Moore…and more

He’s caught. The Coosa County escaped inmate is now in custody after a two-day run from the law. Shane Vernon got out of jail quietly then went on a rampage of stealing multiple cars, invading two homes, kidnapping one man then letting him go and tying up another family at gunpoint. Police caught up with Vernon in DeKalb County, Georgia. He is awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

President Trump stops short of a full-out endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore. Instead, he blasted the Democrat opponent Doug Jones. Trump called out Jones’ record saying he’s bad on crime, the military, the border and the Second Amendment. Trump seemed to have the special election in Alabama on his mind. He spoke about it on his way to the presidential helicopter just before heading out to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A murder suspect who’s been on the run for a month is found hiding in an attic. 21-year-old Eric Burts was found inside a Bessemer home by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Burts has been on the run ever since a shooting in October in Bessemer, where two women were wounded and 28-year-old Jadrakus Morris was killed.

In 1989, an Alabama woman became the first woman to fly in a military space mission on board the space shuttle Discovery. Kathryn Thornton of Montgomery then went on to become the second woman to walk in space in 1992. Thornton is a graduate of Auburn.

A U.S. Navy plane crashes in the Pacific. Eight of the 11 crew members have been recovered from the crash site in the Philippine Sea. The plane was part of ongoing U.S.-Japan naval exercises. The names of the crew and passengers on the C2 Greyhound transport aircraft have not been released at this time.

At a big drug bust in North Carolina, authorities find $100,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine wrapped in bricks, opiates and marijuana. There was also $500,000 in cash wrapped in duct tape and dunked in grease. Neighbors say the drug bust was like a movie scene with drug agents using a battering ram to bust down the door. Three men were taken into custody.

The teen heartthrob from the 70s television show “The Partridge Family” dies at the age of 67. David Cassidy was an actor and musician. Cassidy died from organ failure. He was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year. Cassidy was raised in New Jersey before moving to L.A. to take the role of Keith Partridge in the ABC sitcom that ran for four years.