Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election is now in the hands of the voters

The now internationally observed U.S. Senate race in Alabama is now in the hands of the voters of Alabama who will make the choice between Judge Roy Moore and Mountain Brook Democrat Doug Jones.

Polls open this morning at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Several women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct 40 years ago when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore, now 70, denies the accusations.

He says Alabama voters know his character.