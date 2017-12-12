Most elected officials in Alabama remain supportive of Roy Moore

Most Republican elected officials in Alabama say they will vote for Judge Roy Moore today, despite sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill wrote in a text message to the AP, “I have stated both publicly and privately over the last month that unless these allegations were proven to be true I would vote for the Republican nominee, Judge Roy Moore.”

He is joined by Governor Kay Ivey, the state attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner and public service commission president.

State Treasurer Young Boozer couldn’t be reached for comment.