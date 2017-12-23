Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson to speak at Eagle Forum of Alabama’s event next month in Birmingham
Eagle Forum of Alabama invites you to a night “In The Woods With Phil.”
Robertson, that is.
The details:
— The dinner will be held at The Club in Birmingham on January 22, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
— Proceeds from the banquet benefit the Eagle Forum of Alabama Education Foundation, which works to further the Forum’s pro-traditional family, limited government agenda.
— Robertson is well-known not only as part of Duck Dynasty, but as a staunch social conservative fighting for that agenda.
— He endorsed Roy Moore for Senate, calling him a “strict constitutionalist and a man of faith,” and campaigned for him in Fairhope in September.
— Tickets can be purchased here.