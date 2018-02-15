Doug Jones: Trump infrastructure plan a ‘non-starter,’ Would hurt people in north Alabama

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) warns President Donald Trump’s proposed infrastructure plan, which includes selling off some federal assets in Alabama, could hurt Alabama more than it helps.

On Wednesday, Jones offered a statement to Mobile NBC affiliate WPMI regarding the White House proposal, which called it “more of a wish-list” and a “non-starter.”

“The Administration’s proposal is more of a wish-list — but it does tell us very clearly what their priorities are,” Jones said. “I am very concerned that the White House wants to privatize TVA (the Tennessee Valley Authority), which would hurt folks in north Alabama. It also appears they want to cut programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which are so critical to the people of Alabama.”

“And while I’m all for a strong infrastructure plan, the White House’s plan takes money away from other important initiatives like the Highway Trust Fund and cuts funding for rural water systems,” he continued. “Clearly this budget proposal is a non-starter, but I’ll continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to make commonsense investments that strengthen our communities.

