Dossier at the heart of the formerly classified memo





A declassified House Intelligence Committee memo authored by committee chair Devin Nunes (R-California) that alleges government surveillance abuse has been released and includes testimony from a high-ranking government official who says without the infamous Trump dossier, which was unverified, the FBI and DOJ would not have secured surveillance warrants to spy on at least one member of the Trump team during the 2016 election.

The memo, which has been at the center of an intense power struggle between congressional Republicans, was declassified around 11:30 a.m. Friday.