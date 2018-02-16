Why don’t Trump supporters care about his lack of moral character? History and hypocrisy…







(Opinion) The President of the United States of America has a problem with morality, which may be fitting because most Americans do as well.

What is unique about President Donald Trump is the fact that many conservatives and some Christians don’t seem to care about that right now, which is a new wrinkle.

Just in the past week, we have had two stories that credibly question whether the president has been faithful to his wife, one including a payout to a porn star and the other involving the National Enquirer purchasing the story to bury it.

In any other presidency, this would be earth-shaking news but after watching the media fawn over Bill Clinton for two decades and now attempt to destroy every man who ever gave an unwanted kiss (while their reaction to the Clinton era), these scandals barely register a “meh” among his base.

This isn’t to say none of the president’s supporters care:

Our president is a man of low, very low character. This is an inescapable fact, even if you, like me, appreciate his policies and judicial nominations. https://t.co/chsl0Jk5dT — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) February 16, 2018

Why this matters: Democrats have always made it clear that morality and forthrightness was secondary to winning. The media made excuses for President Clinton, Congressman Anthony Weiner, Senator Ted Kennedy, and even glamorized the legacy of President John F. Kennedy’s moral failings, because they believed the right things. Republicans claimed otherwise, specifically criticizing Clinton for his infidelities, lying, and even perjury. This was weaponized with great effect by Democrats in the media. Every time a Republican’s moral failings were exposed, they were “hypocrites” or they were mocked for being the party of “family values”. Now that both sides are in the process of adopting a mentality where character doesn’t matter for their guys, what does matter?

The details:

— Donald Trump’s long-time attorney Micheal Cohen admitted to paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 dollars to keep her quiet in the lead up to the 2016 election.

— A former Playboy Playmate allegedly had an affair with him and the National Enquirer bought the story for $150,000 to keep her from telling the story elsewhere.

— In December of last year, 61 percent of evangelicals supported Trump.

— The real impact of this is that a majority of Americans don’t trust government anymore, only 33 percent say they do and this has nothing to do with who is in charge.

Dale Jackson hosts a daily radio show from 7-11 a.m. on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN and a weekly television show, “Guerrilla Politics,” on WAAY-TV, both in North Alabama. Follow him @TheDaleJackson.