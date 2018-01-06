$$$: Donations pour into account to help Roy Moore accuser whose house burned in possible arson

Roy Moore accuser Tina Johnson lost her Gadsden home and all of her possessions in a possible arson this week and now a flood of donations have poured into a GoFundMe account created to help her recover.

In 21 hours, more than 3,000 people donated more than $95,000 to the online campaign, blowing past the $40,000 campaign goal.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that they are investigating a person of interest in the possible arson but that “The on-going investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him.”

A quick scroll through the donations shows mostly small gifts between $5 and $50, with occasional larger gifts of $100 and $200.

The fundraiser was set up by Katie Jacobs Stanton, a San Francisco based executive, former Obama staffer and mother-of-three.

On Friday Stanton, 47, tweeted:

This is really upsetting. I haven't set up a @gofundme before but inspired to do so today. If anyone knows how to reach Ms. Johnson to let her know help is on the way, let me know. cc @robsolomon1 @danpfeiffer https://t.co/Fn4wTYN440 https://t.co/0uTR2KNX7g — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) January 5, 2018

Stanton wrote in the GoFundMe description:

I don’t know Tina Johnson. But I believe her. Tina Johnson bravely shared a story about being sexually harrassed by Roy Moore. It has always been dangerous and risky for women (and men) to speak out against sexual harrasmment. Today, this danger reached a disturbing level. Tina’s home burned down and she lost everything. An arson investigation is underway. 100% of these funds will be used to help her rebuild her home. If Tina has insurance that covers the damage, she’ll still receive funds from this campaign to help with living expenses and ease the weight of all this. Money won’t erase what happened, but I truly hope it will help.



GoFundMe will keep funds raised safe in their system until we work with Tina on withdrawing them.

In November, Johnson came forward with accusations that Roy Moore groped her in 1991 when she 28 years old and in Moore’s law office on child custody business.

Moore has denied the allegations.