Details about Gus Malzahn’s contract

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn will make $6.7 million in 2018 and that number will increase by $100,000 every season over the life of the new contract he signed with Auburn on Jan. 26.

According to the Opelika-Auburn News, the deal runs through the final game of the 2024 football season and will pay Malzahn $49 million total.

He will earn a base salary of $500,000 every season, plus $3.1 million in personal endorsement rights and $3.1 million in radio, internet, television and appearance rights.

Malzahn will make $7.3 million in the final year of the contract.