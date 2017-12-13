Alabama Secretary of State says Senate outcome ‘unlikely’ to change with recount

Mountain Brook Democrat Doug Jones is declared the winner of Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat after a somewhat contentious race against Judge Roy Moore.

Jones is the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate by Alabamians since 1992.

With 100 percent of the votes in, the totals are as follows: Doug Jones – 671,151 – 49.9 percent; Roy Moore – 650,436 – 48.4 percent; write-ins – 22,819 – 1.7 percent.

That’s a turnout of more than 1.35 million voters, or around 35 percent.

Alabama’s Secretary of State, John Merrill, says it is “unlikely” that the outcome of the race will change, even as Judge Roy Moore declares, “It’s not over!” and has refused to concede but instead, he raised the possibility of a recount.

Alabama law triggers an automatic recount when the winner’s margin of victory is less than one half of one percent.

Democrat Doug Jones led Moore by 1.5 percent on Tuesday night.