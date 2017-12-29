Twitter: Alabama State Rep. Craig Ford rips conservative icon Walter Williams for ‘arrogance,’ ‘ignorance’ in K-12 teacher critique featured on Yellowhammer News

In the latest edition of his weekly column featured on Yellowhammer News, George Mason University professor Walter E. Williams hammered the “low academic quality” of grade school teachers, primarily those that earned degrees from universities’ colleges of education, which he deemed the “slums” of those institutions.

To make his point, Williams cited low standardized test scores of enrolled students seeking education degrees and the low certification standards for prospective school teachers.

That drew the ire of Alabama State Rep. Craig Ford (D-Gadsden), who in a tweet offered a response deeming Williams’ statements regarding education to be arrogant and ignorant.

Professor Walter Williams editorial on @yhn claiming "schools of education represent the academic slums of colleges is as insulting as it is ignorant, and I felt obligated to respond #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/PBs8pxeYF7 — Craig Ford (@RepCraigFord) December 27, 2017

In his response to Williams, Ford defended education as a curriculum of study at colleges and universities. He also argued one cannot blame those institutions if their graduates go on to struggle passing teacher certification tests.

The Gadsden Democrat blasted Williams for employing “flawed logic” and called on the George Mason University economics professor to “stick to economics and leave K-12 to the professionals.”

Ford’s defense of school teachers shouldn’t come as a total surprise, given he has been the recipient of political contributions from pro-public education groups.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, Ford received a $50,000 contribution from the Alabama Education Association’s political action committee, Alabama Voice of Teachers for Education, A-VOTE in 2013.

