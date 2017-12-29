DeKalb County human trafficking investigation leads to drug and child abuse arrests

Rex Tidmore, 59, and Lea Meri Hearn, 31, of Geraldine have been apprehended by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to the trafficking of a minor.

The DCSO obtained a warrant for conspiracy to commit human trafficking for Tidmore.

During a search, investigators found roughly 160 marijuana plants and about 50 pounds of loose marijuana.

Another case of child abuse was opened, which led to the arrest of Hearn.

Tidmore and Hearn have both been transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center.