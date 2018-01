A Montgomery driver is now charged with murder regarding a single vehicle crash that killed their passenger.

28-year-old Dominique Mosby died when a Hyundai Sonata she was riding in, left the road and hit a tree.

34-year-old Tania Hinson was behind the wheel.

Hinson was also injured in the crash and has since been arrested after being released from the hospital.

Investigators say alcohol was involved in the crash.