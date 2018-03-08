Dauphin Island mayor says town is ready for spring break

Dauphin Island officials say the Alabama resort town has largely recovered from hurricane damage and is preparing to host vacationers as spring break season begins.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says one of the four public beaches remains closed, but the rest of the town is “up and running” and set for spring break.

Dauphin Island sustained an estimated $6 million to $8 million in damage in October, when Hurricane Nate struck the Gulf Coast.

Several large schools have spring break in mid-March, including the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Troy University, the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Other schools, such as Louisiana State University, have their spring break in late March.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)