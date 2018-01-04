“Dale Jackson’s 7 Things: Trump vs. Bannon, now-Senator Jones wants you to keep an “open mind”, Congresswoman Roby draws another challenger, and more …

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. Listen to me, Steve Bannon had nothing to do with Roy Moore winning the primary in Alabama, nor did he cost Republicans the Senate Seat

— Bannon did not start helping Moore until he was fired from the White House on August 19th, the primary was effectively over by then.

— Moore lost the U.S. Senate race to Doug Jones because of sexual misconduct allegations from 40 years ago.

— In a recent poll, 13 percent of Republicans said a Bannon endorsement would make them more likely to support a candidate, the same number said it would make them less likely.

2. In Trump vs. Bannon, Trump will win

— After Bannon’s bombshell quotes hit the media, Trump blasted Bannon saying “when he lost his job, he lost his mind”.

— Trump’s attorneys have sent Bannon a “cease and desist” letter.

— Conservative media, including commentators at Bannon’s Breitbart, seem to be siding with the President against his former adviser.

3. Steve Bannon calls Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russians “treasonous“, and it gets worse

— In a new book, Bannon is quoted saying that the FBI should have been contacted about that meeting.

— Bannon thinks Congressional Democrats will “crack” Don Jr. “like an egg” on national televsion.

— Bannon also believes former campaign manager Paul Manafort and the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are involved in money-laundering.

4. New Alabama Senator Doug Jones would like you to keep an “open mind” after he snubs Senator Richard Shelby for Joe Biden

— Two new Democrat U.S. Senators were sworn in yesterday, Alabama’s Doug Jones and Minnesota’s Tina Smith.

— Jones, who faces a nearly impossible re-election in 2020, wants voters to give him a shot and not dismiss him as a liberal Democrat.

— For his swearing in, he bucked tradition by choosing Vice President Joe Biden as his escort, snubbing Alabama’s senior Senator Richard Shelby.

5. Roy Moore staffer to run for Congresswoman Martha Roby’s House seat because she didn’t help Trump/Moore win

— Longtime Roy Moore aide Rich Hobson has announced a primary challenge to Roby, joining a field that includes State Representative Barry Moore.

— Hobson was an aide to Moore when he was on the Supreme Court and ran Moore’s non-profit.

— Roby’s lack of support for Donald Trump in 2016 will be a major issue in this campaign.

6. President Trump shuts down his “Commission On Voter Fraud“, supports Voter ID

— The commission was tasked with investigating voter fraud, after Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2016 election results, a race he won.

— Alabama, and many other states, refused to give the commission the data they wanted.

— This morning at 5:02 AM Trump tweeted, “Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D.”

7. President Trump is going to the Alabama-Georgia championship game

— The President and First Lady will be in Atlanta next Monday as the guest of Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, who is a Georgia native.

— Security for the game will have to be ratcheted up to meet the Secret Services needs.

— At Wednesday’s Press Briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders congratulated the schools, that she said they come “from two great states, both in the heart of Trump country.”