Dale Jackson’s 7 Things: Lawmaker proposes arming teachers, the NRA is demonized with fact-free smears, former Majority Leader is sentenced to prison, and more

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. Rep. Will Ainsworth is actually proposing a bill to allow teachers to be armed, he is not “giving them guns”

— In a post to Facebook, Ainsworth said, “Our children are sitting ducks in gun-free schools”.

— Some lawmakers are skeptical, even some Republican legislators did not back the idea when asked.

2. The NRA is not your enemy

— The NRA is made up of 5 million gun owners (out of roughly 81 million gun owners). Demonizing them is the immediate response following any traumatic event.

— The common media myth is that the NRA is buying politicians’ support, this is false, in 2014 the NRA was responsible for $1.1 million in individual donations while Google was responsible for $9 million dollars.

3. Dishonesty is controlling the conversation on “gun control” after another mass shooting

— No, there have not been 18 mass shootings since the beginning of the year.

— No, Trump did not make it easier for the mentally ill to buy guns.

4. Two instances of guns in schools the day after the shooting in Florida

— A Talladega high school student was busted with stolen property on campus and he was searched after “exhibiting suspicious behavior”.

— A Fairhope Middle School student brought a handgun to school and was arrested; he was reported by another student.

5. California businessman wants to be more like Alabama

— Tom Manzo writes, “As the state legislature returns to Sacramento for a new session, my hope is that they’ll choose to be less like themselves — and more like Alabama.”

— Manzo’s argument is that Toyota-Mazda considered 15 states and chose Alabama without even considering the “business unfriendly” California.

6. Former ALGOP House Majority Leader Micky Hammon sentenced to prison, another leader goes down

— Hammon will serve three months in a federal prison for felony mail fraud, and then serve 3 years probation.

— Although prosecutors recommended three years’ probation, the judge felt it was necessary to send him to prison to send a message.

7. A bill to allow people to carry in church is working its way through the legislature

— The Alabama State House voted 40-16 in favor of adding a provision for churches in the state’s “stand your ground” law.

— Opponents argued mental health provisions would be more effective and that you don’t need guns in God’s house.