Dale Jackson’s 7 Things: Immigration debate starts, Rep. Mo Brooks disingenuously attacked, White House unveils infrastructure plans that make no one happy, and more …

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. Immigration moves forward in the U.S. Senate, deal still seems unlikely

— The Senate passed a procedural bill 97-1 to begin a wide-ranging debate on all immigration issues, with Senator Ted Cruz being the only dissenting vote.

— In order to get a bill out of the Senate a 60 vote threshold will be required and with both parties firmly entrenched that seems unlikely but not impossible.

2. Like Trump, AL Congressman Mo Brooks didn’t utter the media’s required words on Rob Porter scandal and he was attacked for it

— Brooks appeared on New Day to discuss budgets and deficits. When asked about the domestic violence scandal currently enveloping the White House, Brooks called it “soap opera”.

— While liberals tried to pounce on this as evidence Republicans love wife beaters, even host Chris Cuomo admitted that depiction was not honest.

3. Trump’s infrastructure deal calls for massive spending, but no one is happy

— Trump’s opening infrastructure bid is a $200 billion dollar plan that Rep. Paul Ryan suggested was too big and Shumer said was too small.

— Some are questioning Trump’s commitment to the idea. He said, “if for any reason, they don’t want to support it, hey, that’s going to be up to them.”

4. After signing a continuing resolution to keep government open, Trump’s budget takes aim at many agencies

— Trump’s budget agenda suggests large cuts to the EPA, arts, public broadcasting, and suggests ObamaCare will be repealed.

— Even with cuts, the budget still adds almost $7 trillion to the deficit.

5. Obama Administration’s Susan Rice considered hiding intel from Trump administration according to her e-mail

— Rice’s e-mail details meetings between Rice, President Obama, and FBI Director James Comey. It included talk of a follow-up meeting between Comey and Obama.

— The e-mail talks about not sharing information with the incoming team as it relates to Russia.

6. Everyone’s favorite gay Olympian is back in the news for being a gay Olympian

— U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon decided he would continue his 15 minutes of fame by saying he won’t go to the White House because he wouldn’t feel comfortable.

— Rippon already made news early this month when he said Mike Pence funded conversion therapy (he didn’t) and he would not meet with him when asked.

7. Congressman Mike Rogers is the latest to lambast the media for their fawning North Korea coverage

— The Alabama Congressman did not miss the repeated efforts of the mainstream American media to cast the North Koreans as victors in a PR war with the U.S.

— Rogers pointed out that Kim Jung Un’s sister should not be “romanticized” because she is part of a brutal regime.