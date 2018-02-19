13 indictments, no collusion — Everyone missed shooter signs — Sheriffs under fire, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. Media is obsessing over Donald Trump’s response to the latest Mueller investigation news, not the news

— President Trump acknowledged that Russians meddled in the election but the media wants him to admit that there still might be collusion.

— The reality is that there has not been one piece of evidence or decision made by the special prosecutor that alleges any knowledge from anyone in Trump’s campaign or administration was involved.

2. Russian investigation has new developments, still no allegations of collusion

— 13 Russians were indicted for meddling in the election of 2016, starting in 2014, nor do they mention that most of the spending was done post-election.

— Rick Gates reportedly is close to a deal and testifying against Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort

3. Pretty much everyone missed the signs that the shooter in Parkland, Florida was a troubled soul

— The FBI missed warnings that Nikolas Cruz might attack, they failed to act on a call just weeks before Cruz attacked the school.

— The Florida Department of Children and Families investigated Cruz in 2016 after Snapchat posts showed him cutting his arms and saying he wanted to buy a gun. They still deemed him low risk.

4. Schools in a district in Texas and a district in Alabama allow their teachers to be armed; it’s been proposed in Alabama

— While Alabama considers a law to allow teachers to arm themselves, we often forget one school system (Franklin County) already does this.

— The Alabama law lets teachers and others to be trained as Reserve Deputy Sheriffs and carry firearms on school grounds.

5. More Alabama sheriffs are under fire over excess money from inmates’ food budget, it’s legal for now

— Alabama law allows sheriff’s to pocket money they do not spend feeding inmates. This obviously has led to some problems.

— One sheriff pocketed $110,000 dollars, another lent $150,000 to a now bankrupt used car dealership.

6. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley puts his money where his mouth is to help black Alabamians

— Barkley told ESPN’s “First Take” that athletes should be giving back to their community.

— In late 2017, Barkley said he was pledging $1 million to minority startups because “black women really came out and supported Doug Jones” but he added, “That does not mean restaurants and hair salons, black women.”

7. “Black Panther” kills at the box office

— The latest Marvel film had the fifth-highest-grossing debut ever behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” ”Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” ”Jurassic World” and “The Avengers.”

— The movie made $387 million worldwide.