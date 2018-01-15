A crash and rob scam in Alabama … the victims’ ages will make you mad

Police in Pell City are warning of a crash and rob scheme happening there.

Residents have reported being hit by a truck then robbed when they get out to check for damages.

Three of these cases have occurred in Pell City or Lincoln.

Two of the victims have been elderly females, 80 and 90 years old.

One of those victims says a male in a hooded sweatshirt attacked her and stole her purse.

Police say the suspect is driving a green Chevy pickup truck with Georgia plates.