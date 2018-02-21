More copycat school threats in Alabama, police responding

Madison County officials confirm that threats to Buckhorn High School were made on their social media page.

Law enforcement has been alerted.

Extra officers will be in place today.

A middle school student in the town of Foley is now under arrest for threatening to shoot up the school.

The 14-year-old boy said he was going to do so by the end of the year.

He was taken to the juvenile detention center and will be charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say they have not found any evidence that the student was actually going to do anything, but they are not up for jokes.

All threats are taken seriously.