Controversial Mobile Mardi Gras krewe Comic Cowboys lampoon effort ‘at about 80%’ — Sources: Will be back at full force in 2019

MOBILE — One of the biggest questions for revelers on Fat Tuesday was just how aggressive one of the Port City’s oldest Mardi Gras krewes would be with their signage on the heels of a controversial 2017 effort.

After last year’s Mardi Gras, critics had voiced their disapproval of the Comic Cowboys’ float signage, and that is believed to be the reason for Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Councilman Joel Daves leaving the organization.

This year marks the 134th anniversary for the mystic society, which long-time observers described to be a little softer than past years given the focus on the group after last year’s spectacle that some claimed crossed racial lines.

“They were probably at about 80 percent this year,” one reveler told Yellowhammer News.

However, sources close to the Comic Cowboys krewe told Yellowhammer News to expect them to be back at full strength for next Mardi Gras.

In case you were unable to attend, here’s a round-up of the Comic Cowboys’ signs on this Fat Tuesday, who seemed to spread the lampooning effort all around.

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV. Follow Jeff on Twitter @jeff_poor.