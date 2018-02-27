Should conservatives use government to start fighting back in the culture wars?

I abhor boycotts, not because they don’t work, but because they do. E-mail and social media have made the threat of boycotts surprisingly effective. Not only have Democrats completely dominated the boycott game, they have also weaponized government as a tool in this battle as well. Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor is attempting to strike a blow for conservatives in the same vein after demands for boycotts of companies tangentially related to the NRA have worked:

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Why this matters: When a company singles out a segment of the population for attack, the state legislature can tell them they aren’t going to continue to get the perks a state legislature can create for them. But should they? Obviously, there is a risk to this, maybe Delta moves their hub to Charlotte or Dallas. But for now, corporate America has clearly chosen a side in the culture war, mostly because only one side is really fighting it. If liberals, the media and corporations keep poking this bear eventually it will strike back.

The details:

— The media has assisted numerous boycott efforts, including the “Stop Rush” movement, and now they are helping those boycotting the NRA.

— This latest boycott is working: airlines, banks, and rental car companies have already severed ties.

— FedEx is the last remaining major company giving discounts to NRA members.

— Apple and Amazon’s streaming services have rebuked the boycott efforts, drawing even more attention to their businesses.

