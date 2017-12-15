Congressman Byrne says AL is still a deep red state that will correct this recent Democrat win

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) predicts that the Senate win for Democrat Doug Jones is a “one- off win” that will be corrected quickly in 2020.

Byrne spoke to National Public Radio about the whole weirdness of this recent race.

Byrne says it started with disgraced former governor Robert Bentley appointing Luther Strange to fill the empty seat, when Strange should have been investigating the governor instead.

It continued with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell inserting himself into the primary process by keeping out good candidates that could have challenged Strange.

This resulted in Strange losing the runoff and Roy Moore as candidate, who was then weakened with recent allegations of sexual misconduct.

Byrne revealed that he did vote for Republican candidate Roy Moore.

Byrne says the allegations against Moore were so old, with no viable process to determine the validity of them, that he could not desert the Republican party at the last minute.