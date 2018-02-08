Concerns over Alabama fentanyl crackdown

Alabama’s proposed crackdown on fentanyl trafficking could end up putting low-level users in prisons that are already overcrowded.

The proposed bill sets mandatory minimum sentences based on weight.

One gram would bring three years in prison.

Wednesday, Kenyen R. Brown, a former U.S. attorney, told the House Health Committee that a person with a trace amount of fentanyl mixed with other drugs could potentially be prosecuted as a drug distributor.

Supporters say that fentanyl is far deadlier than heroin and is doled out in micrograms.

Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) is the bill’s sponsor and says he is open to changing the legislation.