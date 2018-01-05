The cold weather causing water problems across the South
The cold is causing water mains to break across the South.
In Jackson, Mississippi’s largest city, residents are under a boil-water order because of low pressure from broken mains.
There are portable toilets outside the state Capitol where legislators are meeting, and some toilets won’t flush.
A water main break left parts of downtown Birmingham without water Thursday.
In Atlanta, a boil-water order was lifted after a water main was repaired.