A cold case is reopened in Elmore County, Alabama

Police are securing 300 acres as a massive operation gets underway this week to find the body of a missing woman from Eclectic.

Traci Kegley disappeared in 1998 when she was last seen at a gas station on Highway 231.

Her car was found abandoned along County Road 170 with her 2-year-old daughter inside, unharmed.

A recent tip from confidential sources has reopened the cold case.

18 to 20 law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation.

The search began Monday with canine units.