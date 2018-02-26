A cold case is reopened in Elmore County, Alabama
Police are securing 300 acres as a massive operation gets underway this week to find the body of a missing woman from Eclectic.
Traci Kegley disappeared in 1998 when she was last seen at a gas station on Highway 231.
Her car was found abandoned along County Road 170 with her 2-year-old daughter inside, unharmed.
A recent tip from confidential sources has reopened the cold case.
18 to 20 law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation.
The search began Monday with canine units.