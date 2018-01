2016 saw a record low in coal mining deaths but not in 2017, as deaths nearly doubled.

There were 15 deaths last year in the nation’s coal mines, with one here in Alabama.

There were only eight in 2016.

West Virginia led the nation with a total of eight deaths.

Kentucky had two, and there was one each in Alabama, Colorado, Montana, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

The nation’s coal mining deaths have been led by West Virginia in six of the last eight years.