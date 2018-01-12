University of Alabama coach had playbook stolen before the big victory

There is a missing playbook out there that belongs to the University of Alabama football team.

Coach Karl Dunbar, the defensive line coach, made the Atlanta police aware that his backpack was stolen from a meeting room at the team hotel before the National Championship Game.

In that backpack were personal items belonging to Dunbar, including his game day notebook.

A suspect has been identified on surveillance cameras.

Some items were recovered in the hotel restroom.

This investigation continues.