CNN gets clobbered by conservative Alabama talk radio host

CNN’s media analyst was taken to the woodshed Sunday by a conservative radio host in North Alabama who said our state doesn’t trust the national media because they have consistently called us “stupid” and “racist.”

“People don’t trust you guys and the reason they don’t trust you is because you are constantly telling them they are wrong, they are stupid, they are racists,” said Dale Jackson, who hosts a morning talk show on NewsTalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN in Huntsville. “Then we’re saying, hey, listen to us you wrong, stupid and racist people.”

“It’s not going to work. They don’t trust you guys.”

Watch the clip here:

CNN Guest: "People don’t trust you guys and the reason they don’t trust you is because you are constantly telling them they are wrong, they are stupid, they are racists, and then we’re saying, hey, listen to us you wrong, stupid and racist people." (Watch Brian Stelter's face) pic.twitter.com/E6bhwr5wqB — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) December 11, 2017

Jackson ended by telling CNN, “It has become a battle between Roy Moore and you guys, and he’s going to win.”