Civil rights groups appeal Alabama’s voter ID law ruling

The Alabama NAACP, Greater Birmingham Ministries and minority voters filed an appeal in U.S. District Court Tuesday of a recent ruling regarding Alabama’s voter ID law.

U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler ruled in favor of Alabama in January saying the state’s voter ID law, requiring government-issued photo ID for voting, is not discriminatory.

The organizations sued in 2015, arguing that the law disenfranchises 100,000 voters.

Most, they claim, are African-American and Latino.

John Merrill, Alabama’s Secretary of State said the government provides a mobile-home service to issue IDs.

The plaintiffs are asking for the appeal of the suit to be resolved before Alabama’s midterm primary elections on June 5.