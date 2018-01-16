The city of Fairfield gets back to business
The city of Fairfield, near Birmingham, is back open.
An emergency session of the city council was held Saturday where city council members unanimously passed several resolutions to reopen a number of departments.
Friday, Mayor Ed May II had closed them until further notice, because May spoke of the council’s decision to de-fund a handful of staff positions.
The mayor went ahead and paid those employees anyway.
The council then filed a restraining order to stop that and won.
Council members say there are those who can fill the positions so the departments can function.