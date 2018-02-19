‘Church Security Bill’ heads to Alabama Senate for debate

The Alabama Senate will now consider a bill passed by the State house called the Church Security Bill.

The legislation is a revision of ‘stand your ground’ laws in the case of a shooting within a house of worship.

It gives immunity to those defending the church in the case of a shooting.

The bill’s sponsor, Lynn Greer of Rogersville, says that 20 years ago he never dreamed that this issue would even be considered, but now it’s in response to the church shootings in Texas, South Carolina and more recently, the school shooting in Florida.