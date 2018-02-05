Charter Communications joining Walmart, Target and Regions Bank in giving big raises

Charter Communications, the cable giant, announced Friday that all of its employees will be paid a minimum wage of at least $15 an hour within the next year due to President Trump’s tax reform legislation.

Most of Charter’s employees are call center representatives, field technicians and staff at Spectrum retail stores.

Also, Charter said tax reform will allow them to increase its capital investment, including in its broadband network.

Last year, Charter said it would hire 20,000 new employees and invest $25 billion in infrastructure due to anticipated pro-growth policies being enacted by the Trump Administration.