Alabama man crashes car in Athens for a tragic reason

One person is dead in Athens following a car crash that turned out to be a homicide.

Police responded early this morning to a single vehicle crash on Highway 72.

34-year-old Darius Allen drove his vehicle into a light pole because he had been shot earlier while sitting in his car and was trying to get away for help.

Allen only got about a half a mile from the place of the shooting before he succumbed to his wounds.

Police are starting an investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.